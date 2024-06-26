The Bear season three is coming in hot – here’s how to watch

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Since The Bear arrived on our screens in 2022, the FX show has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. Combining comedy and chaos in the kitchen, the TV series led to Emmy awards and even merch. Now, we’re re-joining Carmy and Sydney back in the Chicago restaurant in season three (yes, chef!)

In the first series, Jeremy Allen White’s chef Carmy returns home from fine dining in Europe to manage The Original Beef of Chicagoland, a rundown sandwich shop owned by his brother Michael, who recently died by suicide. In season two, Carmy and Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney are preparing to open a new restaurant, The Bear, with the help of his sister Natalie (played by Abby Elliot) and cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). From that Christmas episode (complete with a scene-stealing Jamie Lee Curtis) to Lionel Boyce’s Marcus’s odyssey to Copenhagen to learn the art of the desserts, season two for lauded by critics and viewers alike.

But the series finale ended with more questions than answers. The opening night of the restaurant saw Carmy locked in a refrigerator, Sydney throwing up outside, Marcus with missed calls from his mother’s nurse and Carmy’s love interest Claire left heartbroken.

As for season three, the teaser trailer confirms chaos is set to ensue once more. From its release date to how to watch The Bear in the UK, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch The Bear in the UK

All the seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK, with all 10 new episodes dropping on Thursday 27 June on the platform. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

