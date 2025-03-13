Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Dragons’ Den is on a hiatus, the BBC is continuing to re-run old episodes from seasons gone by. Tonight is a repeat of episode 2 from series 20, which first aired in 2023.

In tonight’s re-run, the dragons scrutinise every detail of the entrepreneurs’ businesses, with the then-newbie dragon, Steven Bartlett, really holding the founders’ feet to the flames.

Startups pitched everything from an events-based dog café and a plus-sized clothing brand to a bed-lengthening contraption for tall people and, the most hands-over-your-eyes pitch in the whole of series 20 – a money-lending tech startup.

While the panel were on their best form in the episode, it wasn’t all doom and gloom as two of the businesses walked away with investment. Here’s everything you need to know about the startups seen in the re-run.

Pop + Bark dog events: Popandbark.com

open image in gallery ( Pop + Bark )

It was an excruciating turn of events for the dog events business Pop and Bark founders James Morgan and Anushka Fernando, who came so close to securing investment from both Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman. But in a cruel twist of fate, both offers were ripped away from them at the very last moment. Maybe they just bit off more than they could chew.

Launched over five years ago, Pop + Bark is a dog events business that drew its inspiration from the founders’ pug Bertie, who wasn’t able to socialise due to a spinal surgery when young. The company hosts socialising events for dogs and their owners, including breed-specific cafes and discos for cockapoos, dachshunds, French bulldogs, pugs, corgis, mixed breeds and more, as well as outdoor parties. It offers photo opportunities, a dog bakery and pupuccino bar, with a pupcorn bar coming in 2023.

Big Clothing 4 U plus-sized fashion: Bigclothing4u.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Big Clothing 4 U )

Ben Pearson’s plus-size clothing brand Big Clothing 4 U won praise from all the dragons in the den, with Steven Bartlett calling the founder one of the best pitchers he’s seen since joining the programme and Deborah Meaden complimented the quality of his clothes.

But this is Dragons’ Den, things aren’t that simple, and it appeared the seams of Pearson’s pitch were about to come apart when the dragons started analysing his balance sheet. Thankfully, Suleyman sewed it back up with an offer Pearson couldn’t refuse.

Launched in 2015, Big Clothing 4 U sells clothes between 2XL and 8XL in size, with an emphasis on fit, comfort and quality. While the brand primarily focuses on men’s fashion, the company also sells women’s clothes.

Bedstretch pillow shelf: From £135, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bedstretch )

It’s the product 6ft7 Peter Jones has been searching for his entire life – a shelf that extends the length of a bed so that people over 6ft tall won’t find their feet dangling off the end. But while Jones flirted with an investment throughout Kris and Martin Andrew’s entire pitch, he ultimately didn’t make the pair an offer, and suggested that it would take more money than they were asking for to make the business a success, leaving them to walk out of the den empty-handed. Though, at least they’ve found a new customer.

Bedstretch has invented a product called the pillow shelf which sits at the head of a divan bed between the bed and the wall. It comes in six sizes for all standard bed widths and the shelf supports the pillows so that you can sleep higher up the bed – making your bed “longer”.

A single Pillow Shelf starts from £135, a double Pillow Shelf starts from £175, and a queen/king Pillow Shelf starts from £195. It’s also available on Amazon.

open image in gallery ( JustLend )

It was the most cringe-inducing pitch we’ve seen in a while and the self-proclaimed “accidental CEO”, Craig Smith, got the biggest grilling of his life. It was so bad that Sara Davies said he sucked the energy out of the room, and that she was struggling to stay awake.

But the business itself wasn’t bad. JustLend is a timely tech startup that takes the embarrassment out of asking for money from friends and family by formalising the process with a contract, offering up a tech take on the bank of mum and dad.

On the website, you create a campaign and decide the interest rate and how long you have to pay back the loan. In the end, the business promise was too good to refuse and Smith received two offers from Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett, with the founder accepting the latter, along with some advice: go and have a lie down.

