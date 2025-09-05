Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Office fans, rejoice. More than a decade after Dunder Mifflin closed its doors, Greg Daniels, the man behind The Office US, is back with a new spinoff: The Paper, which sees the same documentary crew turn their cameras toward a new workplace – a struggling newspaper called the Toledo Truth‑Teller.

Instead of cubicles and printers, the new series drops viewers into the chaotic newsroom of a dying local paper, starring Domhnall Gleeson as its beleaguered new editor-in-chief.

Admittedly painful to watch as a journalist, “Tim Key goes full David Brent, dialling the cringe factor up to suitably anxiety-inducing levels,” wrote The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton in his review, adding that White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore “steals every scene she’s in”.

Already available to watch in its entirety on Peacock in the US, The Paper will premiere in the UK on Sky and Now tonight, 5 September. Here’s exactly how you can watch the show in the UK.

Where to watch ‘The Paper’ in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast The Paper in the UK, so you’ll need to have an existing Sky subscription or subscribe to the streaming service Now to watch the show. Two episodes will air every Friday from 9pm on Fridays on Sky Max, but you can also binge the entire thing on Sky Go.

The simplest way to get Sky TV is by picking up the Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus a subscription to Netflix. The Sky Stream box uses your internet connection rather than a satellite dish, so you don’t need to get someone to install a satellite dish on your roof.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to Now’ TVs entertainment pass. The pay-monthly streaming service gives you access to lots of other US shows too, including The White Lotus, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. Now’s entertainment pass costs £9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or £6.99 per month if you commit to a six-month subscription.

How many episodes of ‘The Paper’ are there?

Season one of The Paper has 10 episodes in total, with each episode running for about 30 minutes. Set in the struggling newsroom of the Toledo Truth-Teller, the series follows editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and his eccentric team as a documentary crew captures their daily attempts to keep the paper alive. Alongside new faces, Oscar Martínez (Oscar Nuñez) returns from The Office as the paper’s accountant.

The Paper has been renewed for a second season before the first season even aired, so fans can expect more newsroom chaos to come, potentially in late 2026.

