One of last year’s scariest horror films has just dropped on this streaming platform
The psychological horror tells the story of a deadly game of cat and mouse
We may still be a few months away from Halloween, but when it comes to a good horror film, there’s no need to wait. Last year, everyone was talking about the chilling psychological horror Heretic, with noughties heartthrob Hugh Grant (Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill) turned villain as Mr. Reed. Now, you can stream it from the comfort of your own home (probably watching from behind a pillow).
The film follows the story of Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who pay a visit to Mr. Reed, after he expresses interest in their church. The young girls find themselves ensnared in a deadly, bone-chilling game of cat and mouse, as they find themselves trapped within the creepy Mr. Reed’s home with no way to escape.
When the film hit cinemas in 2024, it received positive reviews from critics, and nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. And, it has an impressive score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.
If you can’t wait to sink your teeth into this spine-tingling watch, here’s everything that you need to know about where to stream Heretic.
How to stream Heretic in the UK
The film has soared up the Amazon Prime chart, having only been added a few days ago, and is receiving largely positive reviews. Heretic is just shy of two hours long, making it a perfect choice for an upcoming movie night. The film has been available in physical media for a while, released on DVD and Blu-ray in February 2025, but it’s now free to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers.
How to sign up for Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives users access to numerous benefits, from free expedited shipping on Amazon shopping and free access to hit shows and films on its streaming service. You can sign up for Amazon Prime from just £8.99 a month, but if you’re a new user, you can enjoy 30 days of a no-obligation free trial. Sometimes, Amazon will even offer an extra free trial to those who have previously signed up but are no longer members, so it’s worth checking out what’s on offer for you.
