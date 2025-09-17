Where to watch Alien: Earth episode 7 in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown to the Alien: Earth finale has begun. Since debuting in August, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi horror series gives us our closest, bloodiest look yet at the origins of the iconic xenomorph. With the penultimate seventh episode now streaming on Disney+, you have just one week to get caught up before the conclusion airs.

For those who haven’t yet braved a trip to the year 2120, the first TV series in the legendary Alien franchise takes place on a remote research island, right here on Earth. The story centres on Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler), a ‘hybrid’ android with a human consciousness, created by the Prodigy corporation. When an extraterrestrial vessel crashes nearby, Wendy and a team of soldiers go looking for survivors. It’s hardly a spoiler to say that they find more than they bargained for (ie, a great big spooky alien).

Written by Noah Hawley (Fargo) and executive produced by Ridley Scott himself, the series has been a critical hit, praised for its tense atmosphere and stunning visuals. As well as Sydney Chandler as the lead android, the cast features Alex Lawther (The End of the F*ing World), Kit Young, and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian).

Whether you’re rewatching to piece together all the clues or diving in for the first time, here’s how to stream every episode of Alien: Earth before the finale.

When is Alien: Earth episode 7 released?

Alien: Earth premiered on Hulu and FX in the US on 12 August, and on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland one day later, 13 August, owing to the time difference. The rest of the episodes drop weekly, in the small hours of Wednesday morning, with the finale arriving on 24 September. The latest episode, ‘Emergence’, arrived in the UK today, 17 September, on Disney+.

Episode 1 – ‘Neverland’ – 13 August 2025

Episode 2 – ‘Mr October’ – 13 August 2025

Episode 3 – ‘Metamorphosis’ – 20 August 2025

Episode 4 – ‘Observation’ – 27 August 2025

Episode 5 – ‘In Space, No One...’ – 3 September 2025

Episode 6 – ‘The Fly’ – 10 September 2025

Episode 7 – ‘Emergence’ – 17 September 2025

Episode 8 – ‘The Real Monsters’ – 24 September 2025

How to sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is a paid subscription and costs £4.99 per month. Unlike Amazon and some other streaming services, there isn’t a free trial, which means you need to commit to one month of the service, but it’s worth keeping in mind that you can cancel your subscription at any time. That said, you might not want to. Disney+ is home to some of the most talked-about shows at the moment, such as The Bear and Star Wars series, Andor. There’s also a host of family favourites, such as The Simpsons and animated Disney films from Frozen to Encanto.

