Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dry your eyes, Dragons’ Den fans. Tonight, the show will reach the end of its first run before the BBC takes a break, but not before one final round of entrepreneurs step up to face the dragons.

This evening, entrepreneurs will pitch everything from specialist hair towels, a new kind of soap and shampoo dispenser, an emergency anaphylaxis kit and an inclusive make-up range. But will any of them walk away with some cash?

Pitching to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett, several companies have secured backing so far this season, including a plant-based dog food brand, an authentic Italian pizza company and natural hair oils.

The show will return sometime later this year, but first, the Dragons have a few more deals to consider. Below, we’ve got all the details on the brands pitching tonight, plus where you can buy their products.

Snoap solid soap and shampoo dispenser: £45, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Snoap )

First in the den are Lisa and Antony, the co-founders of Snoap, who’ve invented a soap and shampoo dispenser that works with solid bars of the two, helping reduce consumers’ use of liquid soap, as well as plastic.

Launched in 2023, the Snoap dispenser can be filled up with two bars of soap or shampoo. It then delivers a snow-like powder when grated and pumped out of the dispenser. According to the brand, two bars of soap or shampoo gives 2,000 washes, the equivalent of 20 bottles of 250ml hand wash, body wash or shampoo.

Each dispenser comes in a bundle with two soaps and a wall mount, and costs £45. It’s available in anthracite grey or glossy white. If you spend an extra £10, you can also get a countertop stand. You can use Snoap’s shampoo and soap bars, or your own from elsewhere

Kitt Medical anaphylaxis kits: £650, Kittmedical.com

open image in gallery ( Kitt Medical )

Next up in the den are co-founders Jack and James, who are on a mission to make anaphylaxis kits as widespread as defibrillators for people experiencing severe allergic reactions.

Launched in 2023, Kitt Medical’s anaphylaxis kit provides adrenaline pens on a subscription-based service. The kit includes a wall-mounted kit with adrenaline pens inside, plus information on how to deliver the medication for those who aren’t trained.

Kitt Medical sells its kits to businesses, schools, organisations and more. A single kit costs £650 per year to subscribe.

Human Beauty accessible make-up: Humanbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Human Beauty )

Third in the den is London-based Millie Flemington-Clare, the founder of an inclusive make-up brand that produces an accessible range of cosmetics that everyone can use, no matter their disability.

Launched in 2020, Human Beauty’s products include a make-up therapy palette (£26, Humanbeauty.co.uk) which has a QR code that leads to audio and visual descriptions, while its liquid confidence mascara (£13, Humanbeauty.co.uk) has an omnidirectional wand that can be applied in any direction.

All of Human Beauty products have square or anti-roll packaging and sensory-friendly formulas that are designed to put accessibility front and forward.

Good Wash Day hair towels: £30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Good Wash Day )

And finally, last in the den – and the last entrepreneur for a little while – is Carla, the founder of an innovative hair towels that are said to reduce friction, frizz and drying time, as well as be kind to the planet.

Launched in 2020, Good Wash Day’s hair towels are made from 95 per cent organic jersey cotton and five per cent elastane to give them a little bit of stretch. The company says that, unlike regular towels, which have large rough fibres leading to frizz, breakage and damage, Good Wash Day’s hair towels are comfortable, lightweight and kinder to all hair types.

Said to be super absorbent and quick-drying without leaching too much moisture from the hair, Good Wash Day’s towels come in a range of colours and either regular or XL, starting from £30.

Missed out on last week’s episode? Catch up on the businesses in episode seven now