We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but this series of Dragons’ Den is shorter than usual. After tonight’s episode, we’ll already be halfway through. Thursday nights have officially become full-on business nights, with The Apprentice following straight after.

And if you’re one of many viewers still unconvinced by the guest Dragons, you’ll be pleased to know it’s back to business as usual this week. No Trinny Woodall, no Joe Wicks – just the fearsome five, ready and waiting to grill a fresh batch of nervous entrepreneurs.

Tonight, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett will hear pitches from a dog-loving duo with their plant-based pet food, an instant coffee entrepreneur, a bee-friendly business and a husband-and-wife team hoping their bidet innovation will make a splash.

Here’s everything you need to know about their businesses and where you can buy their products.

open image in gallery ( Chakow )

First up in the den are husband-and-wife duo Bikke Chettri and Kelsang Shakya, who are on a mission to help Brits upgrade from wiping to washing. But will the pair be able to flush out an investment from the dragons or will their pitch go down the drain?

Launched in 2023, Chakow sells bidet attachments designed to cut down on toilet paper use, offering a more sustainable and hygienic alternative. The company says that bidet attachments can be fitted onto 90 per cent of toilets in the UK, and take just 10 minutes to install. After you’ve done your business, you just turn the nob on the panel, and you’ll get an angled stream of water.

The company sells three different bidet attachments. The original Chakow bidet (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) delivers fresh water, the dual (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) can deliver both warm and cold water, and a travel bidet (£35.99, Amazon.co.uk) that’s ideal for camping and travelling.

Omni dog food and supplements: Omni.pet

open image in gallery ( Omni )

Next up in the den are veterinarian Guy Sandelowsky and former investment banker Shiv Sivakumar, who believe they’ve got the future of dog food in the bag. But will the pair be able to fetch an investment from the dragons?

Launched in 2021, Omni sells plant-based dog food as a sustainable and nutritious alternative to traditional meat-based diets. The company claims its food contains more protein than many meat-based brands, with 30 per cent protein, and is vet-approved.

Omni’s range includes dry food (from £12, Omni.pet) tailored to different life stages, wet food (from £4, Omni.pet) for fussier dogs, and a selection of functional treats designed to support digestion, skin health and joint mobility. The brand’s plant-based recipes use ingredients like sweet potatoes, lentils, pumpkin and blueberries, aiming to provide high protein and essential nutrients without the need for meat. The company has also expanded into vet-formulated supplements (from £16, Omni.pet), tackling everything from anxiety to fresh breath.

Beevive bee revival kit: £11.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Beevive )

The third set of entrepreneurs in the den this week are Faye Whitley and Jake Powell, who created a bee revival kit after a chance encounter with a struggling bee in Cornwall. But will the pair be able to create enough of a buzz in the den to secure investment from the dragons?

Launched in 2019, Beevive sells bee revival kits (£11.49, Amazon.co.uk) – pocket-sized keyrings containing a vial of sugar-water solution to help exhausted bees in need of a quick energy boost. The company says the solution mimics natural nectar and can provide instant relief when flowers aren’t nearby.

Since launching, Beevive has expanded its range to include wildflower seedballs (from £6, Beevive.com) and solitary bee hotel kits (£21.99, Amazon.co.uk), providing a safe space for female solitary bees to build nests and lay their eggs.

open image in gallery ( Little's Coffee )

Last up in the den this week is Will Little, who’s on a mission to upgrade the UK’s instant coffee game with his independent family-run coffee business. But will Deborah Meaden be telling him to “wake up and smell the coffee”, or will the dragons be queuing up to invest?

Founded in 1990 by Will’s parents, Little’s Coffee specialises in flavoured instant coffee, offering blends infused with natural ingredients like hazelnut and caramel. The company says its products contain no added sugar or artificial flavours, and the range also includes Nespresso-compatible capsules and pods, ground coffee and decaf coffee.

Aiming to provide a better-quality alternative to supermarket instant coffee, Little’s Coffee has already won fans – including The Independent’s coffee expert Emma Henderson. Its range features flavours like French vanilla, creamy caramel, double chocolate, rich hazelnut and a seasonal pumpkin spice. Stocked in over 1,600 UK stores, it’s also available to buy on Amazon.

