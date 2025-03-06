Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest series of Dragons’ Den may be on a short break, but while we wait for its return later this year, the BBC is revisiting some fan favourites. Tonight’s episode is a repeat of episode 10 from series 20.

Among the entrepreneurs pitching is Shaye Sharma, a 15-year-old who still holds the title of the youngest entrepreneur to appear on the show. He pitched a football manager board game with his dad. Also in this episode is the founder of Redcote Leisure, a manufacturer of micro campers and conversion kits. They secured investment – not only from Sara Davies, but also from her former decorator dad.

FixIts’ sticks, an alternative to Sellotape and glue, also won investment, while sustainable plastic-free brand Nuddy came close to finding a dragon. Here’s where you can buy all the products seen in tonight’s re-run of Dragons’ Den.

Football Billionaire board game: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Football Billionaire )

The youngest entrepreneur ever to enter the den was so young that he wasn’t even allowed to stay after delivering his pitch. Shaye Sharma and his Football Billionaire board game really impressed the dragons, with Peter Jones ultimately winning the negotiations with Sharma’s father, who took over the reins when Shaye left the den.

Launched in 2016, the Football Billionaire board game is described as a football Monopoly, and is currently on its third edition. You play by purchasing clubs, buying stadiums, collecting players, hiring and firing managers, close deals with agents and more. Think of it as the career mode in Fifa, but in a board game format.

There are spin-offs, too. The company has made Chelsea (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk), Man City (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) and West Ham (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) editions of the game, as well as an NFL American Football Billionaire boardgame (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) and a Match Attax edition (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also a trading card game called Football Real Deal (£2.99, Billionaireboardgames.com). The boardgames can be bought from Amazon or Billionaire Games directly.

FixIts mouldable plastic sticks: From £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( FixIts )

It almost looked like it was going to be curtains for Chris Lefteri and Forrest Radford’s malleable FixIts putty sticks, a product that the dragon’s thought was potentially too confusing for the average consumer to understand in a few seconds. But Steven Bartlett thought that the FixIts could fly on social media, and made the pair an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Launched in 2018, FixIts are a mouldable bioplastic that are positioned as a reusable alternative to tape and glue. You heat up a stick in boiled water to soften it, mould it into a shape and fix it to the damaged product where it will solidify. FixIts cites broken cables, broken ornaments and handles as use cases.

FixIts sells its mouldable and reusable plastic sticks in packs of three (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk) or packs of eight (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk). FixIts also sells reusable tape, and has a Dragons’ Den bundle where you get one roll of tape and five FixIts (£27.96, Fixits.com).

open image in gallery ( Nuddy )

The den was electric this evening as Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett’s boxing match played out on TV. Suleyman didn’t take kindly to being “interrupted” by the Diary of a CEO podcaster when questioning Nuddy founder Kassi Emadi over her business’s financials, and he sure let him know it.

While the dragons loved Emedi’s products as well as the plastic-free Nuddy brand, it was her grasp of the numbers which resulted in her walking out of the den empty-handed.

Launched in 2018, Nuddy is no longer trading. The sustainable lifestyle brand made shampoo bars, moisturising soap bars, body scrubs, clay and acne enzyme face masks and candles, sustainably and plastic-free.

Redcote Leisure micro campers: Redcoteleisure.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Redcote Leisure )

While he was admonished about his company name, the dragons were full of praise for Jason Gledhill’s micro campers and micro camper conversion kits. So captivated, Sara Davies put in an offer that would bring not only her onboard, but her dad, too. For those who don’t know, Davies’ dad used to run a decorating company, so it was too good of a deal for Gledhill to refuse.

Founded in 2015, Redcote Leisure is a micro camper car dealership, and sells both new and used vehicles and micro camper conversion kits, so you can do all the converting yourself. Again, for those of us not in the know, micro campers are essentially campers which can be squeezed into a car-derived van.

The company has an online showroom where you can view all of its micro campers. You can also get quotes for its conversion kits – the Duo and Duo L, Vario and Vario L, Vario S and Solo. There are also micro camper accessories available, including slanted dog crates and air fryers.

