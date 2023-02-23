Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Another set of entrepreneurs got scrutinised in this week’s episode of Dragons’ Den. An episode in which Touker Suleyman royally ripped into a meal kit brand, forcing Sara Davies to tell Touker Suleyman that he had his “knickers in a twist”.

The fashion mogul investor has been in a bit of a mood in recent weeks. After brutally grilling the founder of a sustainable clothing brand last week, his new targets this week were Will Moxham and Hilary Kennedy, the founders of Planthood, a plant-based meal kit start-up.

But despite the almighty probing, we still saw two businesses walk out of the den with an injection of cash, including Moxham and Kennedy.

As well as Planthood, the other businesses in the den tonight included a company who had designed a multi-purpose rake for gardeners, an app that can help track down your dog and an adaptive clothing brand. Here is where you can get all of the products seen in this week’s show.

Planthood plant-based meal kits: From £40.80, Planthood.co.uk

(Planthood)

Served up by founders Will Moxham and Hilary Kennedy was the plant-based meal kit company Planthood, which found an instant new subscriber in Deborah Meaden after she ate every morsel. While almost every dragon dipped out due to the potential rounds of funding, the pair successfully received Steven Bartlett’s backing.

Unlike other recipe boxes, Planthood’s meal kits come partially prepared, with chefs doing the bulk of the work, preparing mains, sauces and garnishes from scratch. Customers then finish by cooking it in 15 minutes or less from home.

You can get three to five plant-based meal kits delivered on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis. Each meal is filled with vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds. This week’s menu includes a butterbean caponata, Cavatelli, black daal makhani, Thai green curry and Thai noodles. The cheapest subscription package costs £40.80. It comes with three meals and feeds two people.

Buy now

Read more: Our pick of the best recipe boxes and food delivery subscriptions

Clear N Collect multi-purpose rake: £27.99, Clearncollect.com

(Clear N Collect )

James and Sally-Anne Coneron entered the den with a business the pair set up at the start of the pandemic. A device aimed at making life easier for gardeners called the Clear N Collect. And while most of the dragons thought it was too small of a business, Sara Davies took a punt on the pair.

The multi-purpose gardening gadget is designed to rake and clear leaves, grass cuttings, hedge clippings and garden debris, easing the backs of gardeners so that they don’t have to bend down. Gardeners can then collect it together with the 2-in-1 grabber so they can quickly scoop up the waste and chuck it in the bin. It weighs just 1.1kg, so it’s a fairly lightweight piece of kit.

The Clear N Collect can be bought on the company’s website for £27.99 with free standard delivery, but it is also available at Amazon (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more: We review Aldi’s 2023 garden furniture range

Smart Snout app: Smartsnout.co.uk

Founders Bradley Watson, James Khan and their dog Oscar walked into the den with an app aimed at helping reunite pooches with their owners, thanks to the power of their nose print. But while the dragons liked the idea, they didn’t think it was the full solution to the problem, leaving Watson and Khan without any investment.

The Smart Snout app lets dog owners scan their dog’s nose into a database. If their dog ever goes missing, the person who finds them will be able to open up the Smart Snout app, scan the dog’s nose and then connect automatically to the dog’s owner. How does it work? Every dog has a unique nose print, just like a fingerprint.

Smart Snout is in the process of redeveloping and redesigning its app. When it relaunches, the app will have a new UI, expanded geolocation functionality, utilise multiple biometric checks and more. The first 1,000 people to register their interest will receive the new and improved Smart Snout app for free.

Register your interest at Smart Snout now

Read more: Furbo dog camera review: Keep an eye on your pooch

(Unhidden )

Clothing technician Victoria Jenkins’ made a sartorial statement with her adaptive fashion brand Unhidden, which designs clothing for people with disabilities. Despite loving the purpose and the vision of the business, the dragons thought that the business model might not be quite right for it to be a success.

Launched in 2020, Unhidden designs and produces a collection of clothes for multiple needs, including wrap tops with openings in the arms, tops and trousers in standing and seated variants, clothes with snaps instead of buttons and twill trousers with openings for colostomy bags. The tops start from £30, the seated and standing trousers cost £70 and the double-layer dress costs £90.

The company says that it hopes to launch a not-for-profit arm in the future, where it will train people with disabilities and chronic health conditions to sew adaptive alterations.

Buy now from Unhidden

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Looking for some environmentally friendly brands? Check out the best B Corp-certified brands doing good for the planet