The euphoric moment the world called time on fossil fuels at Cop28 – before reality set in

For a brief second, the room seemed stunned – and then delegates rose to their feet, clapping and hugging, writes Louise Boyle from the groundbreaking summit in Dubai. But the story doesn’t end there

Wednesday 13 December 2023 15:47
<p>Cop28 ended with an apparently historic announcement, but is it simply words without substance? </p>

Cop28 ended with an apparently historic announcement, but is it simply words without substance?

(AP)

A strange calm had descended over Expo City as the sun came up on Wednesday, after two weeks of Cop28 which saw tens of thousands – world leaders, tech billionaires, protesters – descend on the sprawling venue.

Now, the summit was being haunted by pods of red-eyed, blue-lanyard-wearing zombies in search of coffee as the venue was packed up around them and pleas for a final deal were audible.

The final days of Cops are always fraught and exhausting, but these felt particularly so.

