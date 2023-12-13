The euphoric moment the world called time on fossil fuels at Cop28 – before reality set in
For a brief second, the room seemed stunned – and then delegates rose to their feet, clapping and hugging, writes Louise Boyle from the groundbreaking summit in Dubai. But the story doesn’t end there
A strange calm had descended over Expo City as the sun came up on Wednesday, after two weeks of Cop28 which saw tens of thousands – world leaders, tech billionaires, protesters – descend on the sprawling venue.
Now, the summit was being haunted by pods of red-eyed, blue-lanyard-wearing zombies in search of coffee as the venue was packed up around them and pleas for a final deal were audible.
The final days of Cops are always fraught and exhausting, but these felt particularly so.
