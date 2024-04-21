Last September I swapped a one-bedroom flat in West London for a treehouse in Nosara, a surfing and yoga town in Costa Rica. It was a radical move, but my heart had fallen out of love with the city. And meanwhile, I’d fallen in love in the true romantic sense, and he spent his time between Costa Rica and Britain. He raved about the healthier lifestyle and asked me to come join him. I was ready for a change, and it was too good an opportunity to miss.

However, just because it was what I wanted doesn’t mean it wasn’t a shock to the system. Forget having a fancy postcode, I now had no address at all. No postal service. No Deliveroo. No Uber. No Amazon (but plenty of actual rainforest).

My new pied-à-terre also had no air conditioning, no proper doors and no windows – only mosquito netting around a large elevated concrete room separated me from the jungle. I slept under a corrugated iron roof, large sliding steel plates below me, complete with padlock, offering me Mad Max-style security. It was a baptism of fire for my first digital nomad experience – but discomfort is worth it if it’s in service of something you truly love.