Why I’m not ashamed of being a ‘great drunk’

Booze has been getting its fair share of bad press lately, and I’ve found myself feeling slightly defensive of it. In the shift from December to the new year it transforms – in most of the nation’s eyes – from the social lubricant and fun facilitator into liver-rotting Satan juice and “would-be-considered-poison-if-it-was-discovered-now drink”.

Many people carry on their dry-Jan-ness into the following months, which is totally fair enough. There’s plenty of truth in alcohol not exactly being the best thing for you – and for many, being sober is far preferable and more sensible than not. I for one know some people who certainly don’t suit being drunk, or struggle to control their drinking. Additionally, addiction is a gruelling and harrowing thing, and sobriety is admirable – for those who choose or fight for it.

But those of us who don’t switch to teetotal are being constantly reminded of the myriad evils of alcohol and shamed for not being able to enjoy life without it. To say drinking has been demonised lately is an understatement.