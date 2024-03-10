What do Kylie Minogue, Ian Botham, Graham Norton, Gordon Ramsay, Cameron Diaz, Brad Pitt and Gary Barlow (to name a few) all have in common?

The answer is wine – and it’s not just that they like drinking it.

Celebrities are not known for not shying away from putting their names and faces to products and businesses: perfumes, restaurants, clothing lines… they’ll seize any opportunity to diversify their brand. But it currently seems that having your own line of wine is the ultimate celebrity endorsement.