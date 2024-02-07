This Moët & Chandon deal is worth celebrating

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sipping a glass of champagne is a treat to savour, whatever the occasion, whether you’ve got a big birthday on the horizon, are celebrating a new job or will be attending an engagement party.

When it comes to coveted sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France, Moët & Chandon is among the most sought-after brands. Known for its gold, black and red branding, the brut features fresh, fruity notes. A bit of a splurge buy, it is at the more premium end of the drinks market.

We were excited to spot a nearly 20 per cent saving on Moët & Chandon impérial brut at Amazon right now. With key events such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter fast approaching, now is the perfect time to pick up a bottle (or two) for less.

Here’s everything we know about the appealing deal, which is well worth raising a glass of bubbly to.

Moët & Chandon impérial brut, 75cl: Was £43, now £35.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This tasty 17 per cent discount sees shoppers saving £7 on one of the most sought-after bottles of fizz there is. The tangy brut features fresh notes of green apples, citrus fruit, and white flowers, alongside brioche, nuts and cereals for additional depth.

Presented in the signature Moët & Chandon-branded bottle with gold, black and red detailing, it will take pride of place in your drinks cabinet. Snap up the popular champagne for less, whether you’re looking ahead to upcoming celebrations or simply love this delicious drink.

