The British people have spoken – racism has no place here

Disgusted by the far-right violent disorder that has erupted in so many towns and cities, the great silent majority of the British people turned out in force to make their own protest – for decency, for tolerance, for respect and for the rule of law.

They did not feel the need to propel burning bins at the police, to attack asylum seekers, commit arson, loot shops, besiege places of worship or persecute their Muslim friends, colleagues and neighbours. After days in which some of the worst of Britain was on shameful display has come a turning point – one where the law-abiding citizens of this country have decided that “enough is enough”.

They have had enough of wealthy figures far removed from their lives, cynically fomenting tensions in places they may have never visited. It is immensely tragic that so many people became so mesmerised by lies and myths about the tragedies in Southport that they decided to tear their own and other communities apart in an orgy of violence – but the baying mobs have not prevailed, as they were never going to.

The UK did not, as Elon Musk predicted, slide into civil war. He may be the richest person on earth, but that does not make him right. Instead, people heeded the advice of Sir Michael Caine on social media: “Calm down”.

At this moment, it is the far right that has emerged from these events visibly weaker. They have not triggered some sort of popular revolt. They have not forced a democratically elected government to change its policies. They have not overthrown the rule of law, nor provoked a race war. Nobody can predict precisely what will happen in the coming days, but the signs on Wednesday night were positive.

Britain, even in its presently stressed state, is not that kind of country. It is not inclined to extremism, nor to mob rule. Those leaders who have engaged in what’s been termed “stochastic terrorism” – the subtle and oblique demonisation of refugees and Muslim people in order to encourage violence – have failed in their mission, and been left looking as pathetic and isolated as the tiny bands of far-right thugs who found themselves overwhelmingly outnumbered by peaceful crowds on Wednesday evening.

If the far right had generated any momentum in their attempts to blame migrants and multiculturalism for Britain’s problems, then that energy has been now drained out of them. The British people know that the challenges they face won’t be solved by rioting or by dehumanising Muslim people.

Could it be that the new Britain is one ready at last to stand up to the racists, and be unapologetic in defending its multi-ethnic and multicultural society? One where temperate debate, tolerance and compassion triumph over raving, hate and violence? It is not too much to hope for. Since the EU referendum of 2016, the very fabric of British society and its democratic institutions have been tested to the limit, and at times many will have wondered what sort of future awaits the country.

History shows that even the most civilised of nations can descend into tyranny with remarkable speed and ease, and there is no God-given reason why the British should be uniquely immune from the virus of fascism. What has inoculated the nation against such a retreat into savagery is its habitual common sense, and a deep desire to overcome the divisions and traumas of recent years.

As was seen in recent days, we have no wish to step into some fascistic abyss, and we have drawn back from the brink. In a way, these recent riots may be seen as the last spasms of the collective hysteria that gripped the country so often during the Brexit era – the final release of inchoate anxieties before we face the reality that we will all have to find a way of sharing these islands and dialling down the hate.

It feels like we are moving on now, all the main political parties consciously avoiding opening up old wounds, and concentrating on the huge practical tasks ahead in rebuilding the public services and restoring the economy to growth. The riots were acts of self-harm and yielded nothing but pain, except perhaps to afford people a terrifying glimpse into a grim alternative future of violent conflict.

The British want a quieter life now, not riots and burned-out cars and libraries, and an obsession with race and migrants. As in the United States, a similarly riven country, “we are not going back”.