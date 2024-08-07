Huge anti-racism protest held in Walthamstow as thousands chant ‘We fight back’

A huge anti-racism protest is being held in Walthamstow with thousands of people chanting “We fight back”.

Thousands of counter-protesters have taken over a street outside the immigration centre in Walthamstow, an area originally earmarked for a far-right protest.

Anti-racism protesters have taken to the streets of towns and cities across the UK tonight (7 August) to demonstrate against around 100 planned far-right rallies across the country.

Finchley, Birmingham, Newcastle and Blackpool are among other towns and cities where counter-demonstrators have gathered, with no sign of the far-right after rallies were planned for 8pm.