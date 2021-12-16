For some months now, the prime minister has been going around doing his best impression of a jolly Santa Claus, and promising that this Christmas will be “substantially better” than last year. It doesn’t feel that way for those who try to make a living in the travel, hospitality and entertainment sectors. This extends even to those who, by appointment, provide the goodies for the Queen’s annual lunch for her extended family at Windsor, which almost qualifies as a large gathering in an indoor venue, according to the guidelines. Rather than hosting a super-spreader event, Her Majesty has wisely once again shown the nation a lead. It is, though, not much help for the average restaurateur.

The arrival of the Omicron variant, some frightening and confusing messaging from the authorities, and a public inclined to the precautionary principle, have conspired to destroy business prospects for the second year running. It is a cruel blow. Whether this counts as lockdown by stealth or not, the government has to provide support once again for businesses directly affected by official ministerial advice. It is morally, economically and probably legally the right thing to do.

By coincidence, the Bank of England chose this very moment to deliver its own unhappy Christmas gift – a small but symbolically important rise in interest rates to 0.25 per cent, understandably with inflation showing no signs of abating.