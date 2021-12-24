Although the Omicron variant has cast a shadow over the festive season for many people, there are some reasons for Christmas cheer. The UK is undoubtedly in a much better place on coronavirus than it was a year ago.

Thanks to the remarkable work of scientists at Oxford University and elsewhere, the vaccination campaign offers vital protection the nation did not enjoy last Christmas. So do the availability of drugs and mass testing. There are some restrictions – and more coming soon in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, if not in England – but thankfully we are not in lockdown, and are unlikely to be.

Four separate studies have found that Omicron is milder than Delta, with the UK Health Security Agency reporting that people infected with the new variant are between 50 and 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital.