At the halfway point in the 2024 general election campaign, what was always going to be a dramatic contest is mutating into one of the strangest in history.

With another three weeks to go, the prime minister has declared that he is still “fighting for every vote”. That is usually a cliche, but this time round, Rishi Sunak really does need to scramble whatever support he can muster to prevent the worst defeat for the Conservative Party since the very dawn of the modern democratic age in 1832. One way or another, history will be made on 4 July.

On the face of things, the most important facts about this election are the same as they were when Mr Sunak revealed his surprise on the very wet afternoon of 22 May. Labour is bound to win. At that point, the party already enjoyed a lead of around 20 points over the Conservatives in the opinion polls; despite some fluctuations, it remains at a similar level now, though both Labour (a little) and the Conservatives (rather more) have slipped back.