Nigel Farage taunted Rishi Sunak by channelling a song from rapper Eminem.

Sitting in the back of his car, the beaming Reform UK leader was seen listening to the US singer’s 2002 track “Without Me” before repeating the lyrics “Guess who’s back”.

The video, posted to X, tags one individual: The prime minister.

It comes after a YouGov survey had Mr Farage's party at 19 per cent and the Conservatives on 18 per cent in voting intention, in the latest blow to Tory hopes of returning to government.