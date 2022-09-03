Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to honour Mikhail Gorbachev’s life in his death

Editorial: If we wish to remember Gorbachev, we must hold Vladimir Putin to account

Saturday 03 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The principles of human rights, democracy and self-determination are beyond price</p>

The principles of human rights, democracy and self-determination are beyond price

(AP)

Even in death, Mikhail Gorbachev symbolised the difference between Russia as seen by Russians and as seen by the rest of the world. Hailed as a hero and a visionary abroad, he was always regarded more circumspectly at home.

His role in ending the Cold War guaranteed him a saintly status in the West, which won it because he took the one decision that mattered: not to resist by force the collapse of the Soviet Union. For Russians, though, he will always be associated with the loss of prestige of what was in effect an empire. Even if they reluctantly accepted that the communist experiment had failed, they resented the messenger.

The basis of Vladimir Putin’s support, on the other hand, has been his unapologetic Russian nationalism. No wonder the Russian president was “too busy” to attend Gorbachev’s funeral on Saturday.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in