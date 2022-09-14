In her time, though she was too modest to make a public show of it, Queen Elizabeth II is often said to have taken some pleasure in breaking records.

For example, she surpassed the spans of Henry III, the first Elizabeth, David II of Scotland, George III and Victoria, among many others, to become the longest-serving and oldest-reigning monarch in British history. She collected jubilees and wedding anniversaries – silver, ruby, golden, diamond and platinum. She is surely one of the most popular, despite some dangerous crises.

Now, the crowds gathering to attend her lying-in-state also look set to smash all previous records, including for Winston Churchill. Some 400,000 individuals from all over the world are expected to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall. It could easily be many more.