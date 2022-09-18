Westminster Abbey will be the venue – a place that has borne witness to some of the most important events in the life of Queen Elizabeth, including her wedding and her coronation.

Tomorrow’s state funeral will mark the poignant climax of a historic era: the passing of a monarch who has been a constant presence for most of the British people. Whatever our views of the monarchy as an institution, we can all recognise the significance of the events of the past week and a half.

Beyond the recognition of the Queen’s 70 years of public service, at the centre of all the pageantry is a family that has lost a loved one – an experience we will all endure at some point in our lives.