Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

We must hold on to the unity shown during Britain’s national mourning

Editorial: During this time, economic and political issues have been pushed into the background, but they are still there

Sunday 18 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Looking at the images of the queue over recent days and nights, the pull of such emotion is easy to see</p>

Looking at the images of the queue over recent days and nights, the pull of such emotion is easy to see

(Reuters)

Westminster Abbey will be the venue – a place that has borne witness to some of the most important events in the life of Queen Elizabeth, including her wedding and her coronation.

Tomorrow’s state funeral will mark the poignant climax of a historic era: the passing of a monarch who has been a constant presence for most of the British people. Whatever our views of the monarchy as an institution, we can all recognise the significance of the events of the past week and a half.

Beyond the recognition of the Queen’s 70 years of public service, at the centre of all the pageantry is a family that has lost a loved one – an experience we will all endure at some point in our lives.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in