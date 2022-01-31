“Update” is such a friendly little bureaucratic word, it is difficult to believe that it could carry with it the beginnings of the destruction of a premiership, yet so it would seem. The “update” to Sue Gray’s “investigation into alleged gatherings on government premises during Covid restrictions”, or “Partygate” as it is more colloquially known, is a damning indictment on Boris Johnson. He is subject to criminal investigation. Skilful and experienced operator as she is, Ms Gray has managed to make her meaning perfectly clear, both in what was said and unsaid, and the facts speak for themselves.

Constrained as she has been, and emaciated as the document is, the prime minister must take responsibility – and face the consequences – for the failings of leadership in Downing Street. In Ms Gray’s words: “There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

It hardly needs pointing out who was in charge of Downing Street and the government during the period in question. The place was part medieval court, part drinking den, part frat party venue. That much the public already knows, and it is an insult to their sacrifices.