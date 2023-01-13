Jump to content

The question of whether Ukraine will join Nato can – and must – wait

Editorial: Despite the success in Donetsk, this is a weak moment for Russia, and the West should ensure that Ukraine can take full advantage of it

Friday 13 January 2023 19:09
<p>The recent reshuffle of generals demonstrates that the war is not proceeding as President Putin wishes</p>

(Sputnik)

The claim by the defence minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, that his country has become a “de facto” member of Nato is, to borrow the diplomatic phrase, “unhelpful”.

He also thinks, perhaps fancifully, that Ukraine will join the alliance formally next year. That, too, is a distracting question. It is perfectly true, and very obvious, that Nato has offered considerable political support to Ukraine. It has also helped to coordinate the flow of materiel from individual member states and others (such as Finland, still not a formal member) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year.

However, the military assistance has tended to be “defensive”, including intelligence. Nato has been careful not to deploy its own troops of weaponry in its own livery. Member states – particularly the US – have also insisted that there should be no attacks on Russian sovereign territory.

