Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next year could be the turning point in the Ukraine conflict

Editorial: The West is right to give Zelensky a blank cheque to defend his land, because the cost of a new Russian domination of Eastern Europe would inevitably be far greater

Friday 16 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Putin’s departure – no matter what form it takes – should mean a swift conclusion to the war</p>

Putin’s departure – no matter what form it takes – should mean a swift conclusion to the war

(Sputnik)

The casualties may be relatively light, but the misery inflicted by Russia’s latest rocket strikes on Ukraine is extensive. Around half of the country’s electricity supply has been knocked out, and Kharkiv, the second city, has no power supply at all.

It is a targeted, strategic action aimed at taking out power stations, hydroelectric plants and substations all destroyed. For obvious reasons, only the nuclear installations appear to have been spared (though they are always susceptible to a rogue Russian unit lobbing a shell at a reactor).

This new wave of attacks follows precisely the pattern set in recent months. As winter sets in, Russia’s troops – indifferent fighters in this unpopular war – are dug in for defence, their trenches a throwback to the attrition and discomforts of the Western front in the First World War.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in