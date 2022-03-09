Boiled down to its most essential element, the prime minister’s defence for his shameful response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, apart from the usual pretence that it doesn’t exist, is that Vladimir Putin has lined up Britain for special retaliatory treatment. Perhaps he will use the crisis to smuggle in spies, novichok and other means to avenge himself. Hence the need for “checks”.

Perhaps the prime minister is underestimating the Russian secret service’s ability to infiltrate other countries, which has sadly been proved with fatal consequences on too many occasions. If President Putin wants to shoot, poison or strangle an enemy in any corner of the Earth, he will find a way to do so. He does not need to dress his spies up as bogus Ukrainian refugees. Besides, checks can be evaded and espionage is one of the few areas where Russia enjoys a global advantage.

Other countries have managed to allow in vastly more Ukrainian refugees with checks and controls, but in a rather more efficient manner. Even allowing for geography and the natural tendency for refugees to gather in bordering countries, the disparity in numbers of asylum seekers granted shelter is stark. On the prime minister’s own figure, about 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have made it to the UK.