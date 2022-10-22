Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The importance of appearances: how shy Liz Truss met her downfall

We in the media know that optics can make or break a politician, writes Alex Hickson

Saturday 22 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Recently Liz Truss seems to have done everything she could to avoid the cameras – and our scrutiny</p>

Recently Liz Truss seems to have done everything she could to avoid the cameras – and our scrutiny

(EPA)

There has been a certain amount of frustration on newspaper picture desks over the last few weeks. Normally a serving prime minister would be one of the easiest people to find varying pictures of to illustrate a website. But recently Liz Truss seems to have done everything she could to avoid the cameras – and our scrutiny.

Each morning I heard a call from the news desk, asking: “Are there any new pictures of Truss?” The truth is, it seemed that there were few days when the prime minister left her self-inflicted crisis bunker in No 10.

Despite a clamouring from the press to get clarification on her ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, Truss had been pictured relatively few times this month. These included a press shoot with the England women’s football team, a video call with the G7 leaders and her weekly audience with the King. Hardly the right settings to face review of her policies; although King Charles reflected the public mood with his “dear, oh dear”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in