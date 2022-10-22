The importance of appearances: how shy Liz Truss met her downfall

There has been a certain amount of frustration on newspaper picture desks over the last few weeks. Normally a serving prime minister would be one of the easiest people to find varying pictures of to illustrate a website. But recently Liz Truss seems to have done everything she could to avoid the cameras – and our scrutiny.

Each morning I heard a call from the news desk, asking: “Are there any new pictures of Truss?” The truth is, it seemed that there were few days when the prime minister left her self-inflicted crisis bunker in No 10.

Despite a clamouring from the press to get clarification on her ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, Truss had been pictured relatively few times this month. These included a press shoot with the England women’s football team, a video call with the G7 leaders and her weekly audience with the King. Hardly the right settings to face review of her policies; although King Charles reflected the public mood with his “dear, oh dear”.