Inside Westminster

Why this is the strangest of the 11 general elections I have covered

A Conservative campaign advert urging voters to send them into opposition – rather than into third place – is just one humiliation without precedent, says Andrew Grice. And there’s still a fortnight to go in which the governing party can further demean itself

Saturday 15 June 2024 06:00 BST
All over bar the shouting: Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden was asked this week if was time to ‘get out whisky and revolver’
All over bar the shouting: Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden was asked this week if was time to ‘get out whisky and revolver’ (Sky News)

In 1983, I was sitting in the front row when Labour bizarrely confirmed at a press conference during the general election that Michael Foot was still the leader of the party, and would lead it into the contest.

That was my first election after moving to the Westminster village. I never dreamt I would see a repeat of Foot’s humiliating moment. Yet it happened again this week, in what is the most bizarre campaign I have witnessed in the 11 general elections I have covered.

The Conservatives have been so disaster-prone that, like several cabinet ministers before him, Rishi Sunak himself had to confirm he would not be replaced before next month’s election after his catastrophic decision to miss part of the D-Day commemorations in Normandy. Sunak prolonged his agony: the ITV interview for which he returned early wasn’t screened for six days. There was another burst of damaging coverage when it did.

