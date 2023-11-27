Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Why isn’t Elon Musk stopping antisemitism? I think I know why...

The tech titan claims he is a free speech ‘absolutist’ who wants to defeat ‘the woke mind virus’. But that’s not the only reason he’s flirted with extremism on X, writes Sean O’Grady

Monday 27 November 2023 15:12
Comments
<p>Musk is now a publisher, one of the biggest in the world, and he’s responsible for what he publishes</p>

Musk is now a publisher, one of the biggest in the world, and he’s responsible for what he publishes

(AP)

According to Elon Musk, free speech is just “people you don’t like saying things you don’t agree with”.

That would certainly seem applicable to a reply he made to a disturbing post on X, formerly Twitter, the other day, in which he agreed with some extremist sentiments about Jews and immigration. On the strength of that, and other evidence, I don’t much like Musk, and I don’t agree with what he says. As is my right – right?

I have to confess that I’m so inured to the racism and hate on X that I didn’t take much notice of it when I glimpsed it last week. But it was a disgrace. So much so, indeed, that the White House condemned it – Musk is not so rich and powerful to be able to act with impunity. Yet. (And if the sudden exodus of advertisers is anything to go by, he may soon be thinking twice once it hits his pocket.)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in