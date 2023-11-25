Pro-Palestine protesters march in London as Israel-Hamas ceasefire enters second day

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday, 25 November, to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

It is the latest pro-Palestine demonstration in the capital, which came after Egyptian officials confirmed that Hamas will later free another 14 hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as part of the four-day ceasefire deal.

Protesters in London are marching from Park Lane to Whitehall, with police handing out leaflets to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence.