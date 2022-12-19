Jump to content

Is Elon Musk the new Liz Truss?

Truss lost and, in time, he will too, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 19 December 2022 14:57
<p>There isn’t even some great, smug satisfaction at the end of it all</p>

There isn’t even some great, smug satisfaction at the end of it all

(Getty)

Will Elon Musk step down as chief executive of Twitter? I have no idea. He might have done it by the time this is published, or he might not. Maybe he’ll have made it illegal to use the letter “a” by then, or banned non-binary people from the app altogether. Who knows.

Musk tweeted a poll asking users if they thought he should step down and those users – your columnist very much included – did, at time of writing, just tell him precisely where to stick it. It is unclear whether anything will change.

What is certain, on the other hand, is that the chaos will continue in one form or another for the foreseeable future. In the Elon Musk era, there isn’t such a thing as a quiet Twitter news week.

