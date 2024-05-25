How I beat the bookies for the FA Cup this weekend... using maths

This Saturday sees the final of the world’s oldest football competition – the FA Cup. Manchester City take on Manchester United in only the second ever Manchester derby in the FA Cup final.

I will be up front and admit that I am a Man City fan. Despite the club’s almost unparalleled success over the last decade or so, I can never quite shake the feeling that it is all about to collapse. No amount of success will ever shake the “typical City” mindset that I grew up with, watching my boyhood club consistently snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

I don’t bet regularly, but when I do, to offset my persistent belief in City’s vulnerability, I tend to bet against them. Since City are usually the favourites in any competition they enter, I can usually get quite good odds on them losing. Hedging this way, I tell myself I won’t mind losing the occasional tenner if City come up with the goods, but if they lose, a least there will be some financial compensation.