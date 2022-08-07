Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whenever I visit Paris I feel inadequate and want to rush out and change my wardrobe. Yet, while my recent trip had this effect, it was the first time I noticed that perhaps Irish and British women have something the sleek Parisians lack.

Paris, with over two million inhabitants, has many worlds within it. It’s impossible to generalise how people dress, but I was staying in the Marais district where a ridiculous number of beautiful bohemians roam, so, basing my observations on this tranche of the city, it’s safe to say the women do look more put together.

I was there for Bastille Day and it was easy to differentiate the sweaty tourists from the cool denizens of third arrondissements. And boy can they make a Dublin lass with frizzy hair feel frumpy.

I’m not going to discuss the men, as, with the exception of the glorious creatures floating around the Marais looking like they had just jumped out of a Kooples shop window, I did not spy much of a difference, other than that Parisian men wear clean and pressed clothes that fit. There were no peeking bum cracks or muffin tops on view.

Sticking with the female population, I would boil down their advantage to a guiding maxim of “less is more” which they also apply to hair, make-up and accessories. The clothes are not screaming out the personality, they are the backdrop to the well manicured person wearing them. Even when the women are sporting more quirky choices, it is alwaysquirky in an eclectic style sort of way.

Let me give you an example. A lady lunching beside me in the fabulous Cafe Varenne (a classic bistro near the Bon Marche department store) had on a fitted orange crop top that showed the barest sliver of well exfoliated, but not fake tanned skin, a high waisted, light green ruffle mini skirt and flat black espadrilles.

Her ears were pierced twice but she had simple rings in, and no other jewellery except for a black and gold ring. A large basket on the floor, curly brown hair in a bob, light make-up and short polished nails. No obvious Botox. She was probably in her mid-40s, with faint lines visible and she looked amazing.

What would I, and my counterparts in the UK and Ireland, have done differently? Well I would have had a necklace on and bracelets, creating a cluttered look. My hair is naturally curly but I wear it straight and long but suddenly I felt it was split ends central. I felt I would be better off getting decent trim and using my Dyson to enhance my natural waves rather than obliterate them.

I had fake eyelashes applied before I set off on holiday, but sitting in the cafe Varenne, they felt over the top. I always carry a big bag for potential supermarket sweeps and a small bag for my phone etc but this adds to a cluttered vibe.

Hair was probably the biggest difference. In the UK and Ireland, we like our locks long, but the French go with manageable and good condition.

The week before it was Paris Couture week, and Kim Kardashian and her nine-year old had been swishing their waist length tresses around the front seats. Last week, Jennifer Lopez was floating around the Parisienne sights on her honeymoon. All looked stunning, but also in need of a good haircut.

Ok, so few of us can pull off the gamine pixie aesthetic of Jean Seberg. She was actually American, but the gorgeous star of Godard’s Breathless epitomises the Gallic gorgeousness – about knowing how to look delicious in a white shirt.

Even in their running gear, Parisian women are more elegant. Each morning I went jogging along the Seine and at first glance, my fellow female runners all had that Emily in Paris look going on but in fact, few were as svelte – they were just dressed cleverly in one colour block, usually black. The uniform was loose black shorts and a black strappy sports top. Not showy peach tee-shirt and lumpy leggings like I had on.

After Paris, I spent time in the more down to earth Languedoc-Roussillon region. On the reliable beaches, you don’t get a glitzy French Riviera style but rather a muted approach that works well. Women wore flattering swimsuits – but more pretty and accepting of body type than racy.

On my flight home to Dublin out of Nîmes, I could tell the difference between the French and Irish women; the former looked like they did not want to stand out, or to be remembered by their threads.

Meanwhile the Irish (and British women, I reckon, are similar) looked more approachable as their clashing clothes and accessories looked like they had been chosen because they were favourites.

Kate Moss recently advised younger women not to be scared to dress as they want, but I reckon Irish and British women have always done this. They don’t want to rein in the colours, the patterns, or the jewellery and make-up – and why should they?

I know this article is like all the others that conclude French women have an edge in the style stakes but – apart from their approach to hair, where I do think they win out – is it not better to just enjoy yourself with your appearance? Perhaps we actually have more confidence to do this. And why not wear what you want? Life is harsh enough without second guessing yourself while getting decked out for the day.