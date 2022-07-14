France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade

A military parade was held in Paris on Thursday (14 July) to mark Bastille Day.

Soldiers from allied Eastern European countries marched alongside French troops on the Champs-Élysées in a tribute to Ukraine.

The parade is a chance for France to show off its military prowess, with planes drawing the French flag in the sky, military vehicles and a drone.

Bastille Day celebrates the storming of the Bastille, a building used as a state prison, and the fall of the Monarchy in 1789.

