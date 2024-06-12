The main parties could learn a thing or two from the Greens

With relatively little to lose in this general election, or indeed win – the outer limit of their hopes is four parliamentary seats – the Green Party of England and Wales is to be congratulated for an outburst of candour rarely witnessed in politics.

Tax may be the issue that the bigger parties don’t like to talk about, but the Greens’ spirited co-leader Carla Denyer seemed to relish the opportunity to find the cash to fund their ambitious programmes for public services, including nationalisation and investment in the national infrastructure.

Unabashed, they cheerfully advocate personal tax changes that would raise between £50bn and £70bn per year. The centrepiece is a proposal that hasn’t been seriously considered in the UK for half a century – a wealth tax.