First Israel, now Belgium – will we face a contagion of violence?

With all eyes on the agony of Gaza and the grief of Israel over its victims, a man shoots two Swedes dead and wounds a third in central Brussels. On the run only for a few hours, the Tunisian suspect managed to set alarm bells ringing far beyond Belgium.

It has emerged that the Brussels’ shooter’s internet manifesto claimed that he was going on the rampage to revenge a widely-reported Islamophobic murder in the USA, after a mother and her six year old were stabbed by their landlord who shouted anti-Arab sentiments, apparently in reaction to the massacre by Hamas.

People may fear a wave of Islamist-inspired pro-Hamas terrorism engulfing Europe’s urban centres, as happened in France and Belgium eight years ago. But will we face a contagion of violence – or is this more likely to be a so-called “lone wolf” attacker?