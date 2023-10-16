Hamas is guilty as charged, but is Israel committing war crimes?

Israel’s ambassador to the UK – Tzipi Hotovely – made a robust argument on the BBC Today programme on Monday that Israel is acting fully within international law in its tightened and draconian blockade of Gaza, its seemingly relentless bombing and its orders to 1.1 million Gazans to leave their homes for the south of the territory.

It was also, by implication, a pre-emptive defence of what may happen once a ground invasion starts at a cost to Palestinian lives – of civilians as well as militants – which is impossible to predict.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the heinous massacre carried out by Hamas in Israeli communities on 7 October was a war crime, brutally targeting civilians.