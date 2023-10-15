The Israeli Defence Force revealed a huge arsenal of Hamas weapons after carrying out an enormous raid.

Stood in what appeared to be an empty factory in southern Israel, an IDF soldier presented the weapons to reporters during a live press conference.

Amongst the weapons, placed on the ground behind the soldier, a huge collection of landmines, rockets and ammunition supplies can be seen.

“I believe they have much more of this but there is nothing new here and we can deal with everything you can see here,” the soldier said.

According to the IDF, most of the weapons are a “local production”.