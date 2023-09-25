Double Olympic gold medallist and, as of now, Conservative Party parliamentary candidate James Cracknell is a man who seems happiest when pushing back the boundaries of his own ambition.

I imagine it is this ruthless competitive streak that caused him to return to university and win the boat race for Cambridge at the age of 46.

It may also have been behind his having to acknowledge his “anger management” issues while denying that he had a “tantrum” backstage after being scored a “two” by Craig Revel Horwood on his way to becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.