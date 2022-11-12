Matt Hancock eats camel’s penis and sheep’s vagina on I’m a Celeb

Matt Hancock ate a camel’s penis and a sheep’s vagina as he took on his latest Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary tucked into his plate of “willy con carne,” describing the “horrible” texture as being “both soft and crunchy.”

Boy George, who was also taking on the La Cucaracha Cafe challenge, appeared rather amused as he watched Mr Hancock squirm in disgust.

The vegetarian wasn’t laughing, however, when he had to wolf down a fermented duck egg.

