Why was ‘Barbie’ in the autumn statement? Yeah, I’m confused about that, too…

It’s not what the chancellor revealed in his autumn statement that’s important – it’s what he chose not to share with us.

On one level, his words were full of promise and optimism. There were 110 measures to promote economic growth. Wow, 110! What were they, exactly? Ah, well, he would rather spare us the actual detail…

The economy is flatlining, and Jeremy Hunt claims to have a panacea – a veritable cocktail of 110 ingredients – but he won’t tell us what’s in the glass!