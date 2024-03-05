Jeremy Hunt’s pre-Budget ‘fuel duty freeze’ is nothing to celebrate

It is widely believed that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is about announce a “freeze” on fuel duty for the 13th year in a row – and I can’t imagine a worse idea (well, I can – but we’ll get to those when the Budget lands tomorrow).

The move – presumably designed to curry favour with the gaz-guzzling Tory voter base – would see retain Rishi Sunak’s “temporary” fuel duty cut of 2022 for at least another year.

This is shaping up to be a bad Budget indeed for Britain’s creaking public services. The “freeze” – justified (in part) because oil prices have been ticking up – is the worst of all worlds. It is grossly fiscally irresponsible, environmentally destructive – and will principally benefit people who are already fairly well off.