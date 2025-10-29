My accidental one-on-one with Kamala Harris – a glimpse of what might have been

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last week, I had a private chat with former vice-president Kamala Harris.

I was taking my daughter, who’s 13 – and her friend – to see Vice President Harris “in conversation” with the fantastic feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the Southbank Centre. When we arrived, security was sky-high, as you might expect – not least because there was a group of pro-Palestine protesters outside, calling for justice for Gaza and angry that the Biden administration hadn’t done enough to stop the bloodshed.

I have enormous sympathy for anyone who stands up against (and calls out) the deaths of more than 68,000 Palestinians – and I was interested to see whether the disruption would be addressed by Harris when the event began. But what I wasn’t prepared for was that there would be three additional protesters planted in the audience, listening to her speak – and that two of them would be sitting in the seats right next to us. When Harris started talking, they stood up and shouted out, waving homemade placards on white cloth. Security acted immediately, telling us to move out of the way as, first one, then the other, were removed from the auditorium.

I’m glad that the teenagers I was responsible for saw politics in action – it enables them to place their heroes in context, to realise that in the murky world of power, no one is blameless. But it was also disruptive and a little frightening – not least when several burly security guards forced their way past our seats to drag the interrupters out, accidentally sitting in our laps as they did so.

Moments later, noticing the girls were a little shaken and upset, Harris’s team approached us to apologise – and to offer us a backstage meet-and-greet.

I know. Without even realising what was happening, we were ushered down the steps while the talk continued, into the green room to wait for Kamala Harris – a world leader, a figure of history, an icon – to come and meet us. And then she did.

Victoria Richards with Kamala Harris ( Victoria Richards )

What I saw made me wistful and nostalgic for a future that we didn’t get to experience. How different life would be now if Harris were in the White House. What a greatly improved, diverse and tolerant society America would be. What a role model she would be for our children and for women – rather than the sexist, egotistical, divisive disgrace that is Donald Trump. I only hope Harris will do as she’s hinted and stand again in 2028.

In person, she was warm, considerate and softly spoken. She also spent a good five minutes talking to me and the girls, without giving any sense that she needed to rush off. When my daughter opened with a shocked, “We love you!”, she smiled, held their hands, and told them she was so thankful that they’d come to listen – and she seemed to mean it. When my daughter’s friend informed her that they’d done a school project about her, but had been told off for “being too political”, she laughed wryly.

“Well, you know what I have to say about that,” she said. “Use your voice, always. Never let anybody silence you – your thoughts or your opinions, right? I think sometimes when people do it, certain people do it to women, right? But you heard what I said out there. And you’ll have moments like that, but just know that we’re always cheering you on. It’s good to have feelings. This is your future. Give it 30 years – this is where being ‘too political’ gets you. Right here.”

She was so gracious and so inspiring, I just know it is a moment the girls will remember forever. And if Harris does run for office again – and wins – then they’ll know that they heard that inspirational message straight from the mouth of the president of the United States of America (here’s hoping).

What do you think of Harris’s chances? I'm sure you, like me, are just waiting for the day a woman runs the White House – and finally stands up for women. It can’t come a moment too soon.

