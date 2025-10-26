Kamala Harris has hit out at the “many” billionaires who she claims are “bending the knee at the foot” of “tyrant” Donald Trump.

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (26 October), the former vice president said: “There are many that have capitulated since day one who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant. I believe, for many reasons, including they want to be next to power because they want to, perhaps, have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

Ms Harris also said she’s “not done” with politics, giving the strongest indication yet that she may consider running for president in 2028.