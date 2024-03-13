Stop ‘mum-shaming’ Kate Middleton for editing her family photo

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll by now be only too aware that the Princess of Wales has been embroiled in a photo editing scandal after she made a few tweaks to a family photo posted on Instagram for Mother’s Day. In an astonishing move yesterday, she apologised for editing the photo. Apparently, she feels “awful” about it and believed “honesty was the best policy”.

Now, I don’t blame her for “manipulating” the image (which is what led to it being “killed” by multiple major photo agencies). I’ve done it myself. Anybody in their right mind, who has young kids, knows how utterly impossible it is to get them to even look in the same direction – let alone to stay still.

There’s so much pressure on mums like me to be perfect on Instagram – and the Princess of Wales has the whole world watching.

Months after she was last seen in public after planned abdominal surgery, Kate still did us all a favour and squeezed herself into a pair of skinny jeans (hero) for the informal shot. So maybe we should try being grateful?

It was brave to post anything on social media when conspiracy theories about her health are so out of control. I’ve seen speculation that she has “vanished” because she’s “in a medically-induced coma”; that she’s recovering from a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) proceedure; or is “gravely ill” and is “far worse than Kensington Palace are letting on”.

This joyful photo should have put those wild rumours to rest – after all, it shows the princess looking radiant and happy, surrounded by her kids. Instead, it’s only doubled them (even tripled). And the backlash against Kate breaks my heart. It’s just another way to make mums like me feel bad for trying to be “Insta perfect”.

So what if analysis of the image’s metadata shows she used the editing tool Photoshop, which can merge a series of similar images to make sure everybody is looking their best? Haven’t we all done the same, using various technology? I know I have.

(Prince of Wales)

Just last week, I used a quick photoshop app on my mobile phone because I wanted the perfect photo of my daughter Lola’s roller skating party. I needed the 14 kids to look happy and organised – when really, they were falling all over the place in flashing light skates, unable to smile at the same time and pushing each other to reach for a slice of pizza and a rainbow slush puppy.

I always try to show my kids at their best – because there’s pressure on me, as a single mum, to be the best, especially on social media. And it’s bloody hard work. I end up shouting: “Just look up at the sky, please” about 15 times simply to get them all to look in the same direction. Sometimes I get lucky and the dog and the kids fit together harmoniously, but that’s all too rare. I hardly ever get the perfect photo – unless, that is, I resort to Photoshop.

I’m also not one to post messy cake-all-over-their faces shots. For me, it’s done as dreamily as possible – it has to be. Mums are up against stiff competition from “mum-fluencers” such as the perfect Carrie Johnson, Stacey Solomon and Tamara Ecclestone.

Of course, seeking external validation from likes is not healthy – it’s a slippery slope – and social media shouldn’t be used to fulfil self-worth. But Kate had to look perfect for her comeback photo – there was so much at stake. That must feel terrifying.

Until the Mother’s Day photo was released, Kate had not been seen since Christmas Day when she attended the annual church service at Sandringham – apart from a recent papparazi shot – and quite frankly, I’m not surprised she buckled under the pressure to look her best. Who among us wouldn’t?

It’s all very well judging her harshly for digitally altering the photo – but for mums, it’s quite a normal thing to do. It’s hardly a deepfake. And why should the original photo be released? It might show Louis sticking his tongue out and Charlotte hitting George over the head, if Kate’s brood are anything like mine. Surely the fact Kate’s been spotted leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William in a car since the scandal broke is proof that she is alive and doing okay?

Yes, the photo was very badly photoshopped, but that is almost endearing. It shows it was just an innocent photo. Like any mum, she just wanted to get the best photo she could with minimal fuss. She’s just muddling through – while also recovering from surgery. Why can’t we give her a break?

Regardless of her royal status, it isn’t right to “mum-shame” her, or to doubt her authenticity. But I do have one top tip for Kate: the hassle isn’t worth it. Just use a professional photographer, next time: like I might at the next birthday party...