The decision by major picture agencies to pull the first picture of the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, over fears it has been manipulated, is “very odd”, a royal photographer has said.

The photo, taken by Prince William in Windsor, was released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day and showed Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by her three children. A few hours later the photo was recalled by picture agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today’s programme on Monday (11 March), royal photographer Ian Lloyd said “manipulation” of royal photographs was “common”, but the decision to pull it was “very rare”.

Mr Lloyd added: “Someone at Kensington Palace is not vey good at Photoshop.”