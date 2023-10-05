The one thing Keir Starmer must do to avoid the traps laid by the Tories

The Conservative conference in Manchester may have looked like a shambles to you and me, but perhaps it was a cunning plan.

The most outrageous suggestion this week was that Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, had been recalled to No 10 – and that it was his idea to cancel HS2 in order to create a backlash from former prime ministers.

The rumour is that Cummings’s advice to Rishi Sunak was: “Do the mental stuff that proves you’re not the Establishment.” That would be a cunning plan, or even a Cummings plan, worthy of Baldrick of Blackadder.