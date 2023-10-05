The one thing Keir Starmer must do to avoid the traps laid by the Tories
How should the Labour leader respond to the cancelling of HS2 and the postponement of net zero targets? By quietly accepting them all, says John Rentoul
The Conservative conference in Manchester may have looked like a shambles to you and me, but perhaps it was a cunning plan.
The most outrageous suggestion this week was that Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, had been recalled to No 10 – and that it was his idea to cancel HS2 in order to create a backlash from former prime ministers.
The rumour is that Cummings’s advice to Rishi Sunak was: “Do the mental stuff that proves you’re not the Establishment.” That would be a cunning plan, or even a Cummings plan, worthy of Baldrick of Blackadder.
