At the final PMQs of the year, Keir and Rishi parried like it’s 1973
The ghosts of leaders past appeared to haunt Starmer and Sunak: 50 years after Ted Heath warned us about about the harsh Christmas we were about to have, John Rentoul is struck by the 70s parallels
Today is the 50th anniversary of Ted Heath’s TV address to the nation in which he warned the people that it would be “a harder Christmas than we have known since the war”.
The parallels are irresistible. An unpopular government, locked in disputes with striking unions at a time of inflation. Interest rates up. The economy heading into recession. A war in Israel.
According to Google, even the weather was the same: a cold start, but then generally a mild, unsettled month, with some cold snaps and snow in the north.
