Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

At the final PMQs of the year, Keir and Rishi parried like it’s 1973

The ghosts of leaders past appeared to haunt Starmer and Sunak: 50 years after Ted Heath warned us about about the harsh Christmas we were about to have, John Rentoul is struck by the 70s parallels

Wednesday 13 December 2023 17:31
Comments
<p>Keir Starmer – the Harold Wilson of our day – knows that things are going his way</p>

Keir Starmer – the Harold Wilson of our day – knows that things are going his way

(PA)

Today is the 50th anniversary of Ted Heath’s TV address to the nation in which he warned the people that it would be “a harder Christmas than we have known since the war”.

The parallels are irresistible. An unpopular government, locked in disputes with striking unions at a time of inflation. Interest rates up. The economy heading into recession. A war in Israel.

According to Google, even the weather was the same: a cold start, but then generally a mild, unsettled month, with some cold snaps and snow in the north.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in