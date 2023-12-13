Starmer references Christmas song to take swipe at Sunak

Sir Keir Starmer mockingly asked if the Conservative Party has seasonal “seasonal goodwill” in a Christmas-themed swipe at Prime Minister’s Questions (13 December).

The Labour leader aimed at Prime Minster Rishi Sunak in his opening remarks, saying: “Christmas is a time of peace on earth and goodwill to all. Has anyone told the Tory party?”

Mr Starmer also joked about Tory infighting over the Rwanda bill, and the lack of belief in Mr Sunak from some members of his party.